Crowds of people walk through the St. Mark’s Square in Venice, Italy. The square has been the city center for centuries and houses St. Mark’s Basilica, St. Mark’s Campanile, and Doge’s Palace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Carey Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 07:55 Photo ID: 6317139 VIRIN: 170212-F-LS872-1469 Resolution: 6759x4828 Size: 1.87 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, KE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Destinations: Venice, The Floating City [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.