Boats line a canal in Venice, Italy. Venice is made up of tiny islands and connected by bridges and walkways. There are 150 canals in Venice which makes traveling across the water a popular choice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 07:55
|Photo ID:
|6317142
|VIRIN:
|190629-F-DV125-1969
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Destinations: Venice, The Floating City [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Valerie Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Destinations: Venice, The Floating City
LEAVE A COMMENT