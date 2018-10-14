Destinations: Venice, The Floating City

The San Simeone Piccolo church and its aqua dome sit across the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, and act as a sort of starting point for most visitors. The church was built from 1718-1738 by Giovanni Antonio Scalfraotto and displays Neoclassical architecture but in certain areas is modeled after the Pantheon and Byzantine architecture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)
