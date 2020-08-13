338th En. Co. Improves Facility

TAUNTON, Mass. – A saw sits idle on the ground as Soldiers assigned to the 338th Engineer Company prepare to construct a gazebo at the Army Reserve Center, here, Aug. 13, 2020. This construction project gave Soldiers, who aren’t engineers in their civilian careers, the opportunity to practice and maintain their skills.

