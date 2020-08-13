Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    338th En. Co. Improves Facility [Image 3 of 7]

    338th En. Co. Improves Facility

    TAUNTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Koster 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    TAUNTON, Mass. – Documentation hanging from a board in the motor pool of the Army Reserve Center, here, shows the primary and secondary construction locations for a gazebo being built by Soldiers assigned to the 33th Engineer Company, Aug. 13, 2020. This construction project will help provide a shaded area for Soldiers to take breaks while working in the motor pool.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 338th En. Co. Improves Facility [Image 7 of 7], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    338th Engineer Company Builds Gazebo

