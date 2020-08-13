338th En. Co. Improves Facility

TAUNTON, Mass. – Soldiers assigned to the 338th Engineer Company construct a gazebo at the Army Reserve Center, here, Aug. 13, 2020. This construction project will help provide a shaded area for Soldiers to take breaks while working in the motor pool.
338th Engineer Company Builds Gazebo
