338th En. Co. Improves Facility

TAUNTON, Mass. – A Soldier assigned to the 338th Engineer Company cuts a plank of wood in preparation to construct a gazebo at the Army Reserve Center, here, Aug. 13, 2020. This construction project will help provide a shaded area for Soldiers to take breaks while working in the motor pool.

