    338th En. Co. Improves Facility [Image 2 of 7]

    338th En. Co. Improves Facility

    TAUNTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Koster 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    TAUNTON, Mass. – Soldiers assigned to the 338th Engineer Company cut planks of wood in preparation to construct a gazebo at the Army Reserve Center, here, Aug. 13, 2020. This construction project will help provide a shaded area for Soldiers to take breaks while working in the motor pool.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 16:11
    Location: TAUNTON, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 338th En. Co. Improves Facility [Image 7 of 7], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    338th Engineer Company Builds Gazebo

