Black Hawk Airlifts 204th Soldiers During “Dust Off”

Soldiers assigned to the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade carry a simulated casualty in a litter to a waiting UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a combined-unit “dust off” or medevac training at Camp Williams Aug. 2-15, 2020. Members of the 204th MEB were airlifted to a nearby tactical command post by the 2-211th Aviation Regiment aircrews and received in-air medical care. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel Free/Released)

