Soldiers assigned to the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade are hit by a simulated improvised explosive device during squad movement operations at Camp Williams, Utah, as part of their annual training Aug. 2-15, 2020. Despite the added health protocol restrictions, 204th MEB Soldiers were still able to conduct their required annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel Free/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2020 16:14
|Photo ID:
|6316718
|VIRIN:
|200808-Z-UH708-0075
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 204th MEB Soldiers React to IED [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
