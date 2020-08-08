204th MEB Soldiers React to IED

Soldiers assigned to the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade are hit by a simulated improvised explosive device during squad movement operations at Camp Williams, Utah, as part of their annual training Aug. 2-15, 2020. Despite the added health protocol restrictions, 204th MEB Soldiers were still able to conduct their required annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel Free/Released)

