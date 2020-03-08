Spc. Zachary Perry conducts early morning physical training during the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s annual training at Camp Williams, Utah, Aug. 2-15, 2020. Annual training, or AT, is a required training period that spans approximately two weeks, allowing part-time Soldiers to stay proficient with crucial skills in their various fields of expertise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel Free/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2020 16:14
|Photo ID:
|6316717
|VIRIN:
|200803-Z-UH708-0001
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade AT, Physical Fitness [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT