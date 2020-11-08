Col. Miner Reviews Plans on a Sand Table

Col. Woodrow Miner, commander, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, reviews plans on a sand table in the tactical operations center during annual training at Camp Williams, Utah, Aug. 2-15th, 2020. The 204th is preparing for a warfighter exercise in the later in the year designed to test the communication networks, warfighting capability and readiness of every unit involved. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel Free/Released)

