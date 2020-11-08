Col. Woodrow Miner, commander, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, reviews plans on a sand table in the tactical operations center during annual training at Camp Williams, Utah, Aug. 2-15th, 2020. The 204th is preparing for a warfighter exercise in the later in the year designed to test the communication networks, warfighting capability and readiness of every unit involved. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel Free/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2020 16:14
|Photo ID:
|6316719
|VIRIN:
|200811-Z-UH708-0020
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Miner Reviews Plans on a Sand Table [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
