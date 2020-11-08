Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Miner Reviews Plans on a Sand Table

    Col. Miner Reviews Plans on a Sand Table

    UT, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Col. Woodrow Miner, commander, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, reviews plans on a sand table in the tactical operations center during annual training at Camp Williams, Utah, Aug. 2-15th, 2020. The 204th is preparing for a warfighter exercise in the later in the year designed to test the communication networks, warfighting capability and readiness of every unit involved. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel Free/Released)

    Utah
    Utah National Guard
    UTNG
    Nathaniel Free
    Sgt Free

