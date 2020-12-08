Black Hawk Airlifts 204th Soldiers During “Dust Off”

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter airlifts Soldiers assigned to the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade during a combined-unit “dust off” or medevac training at Camp Williams Aug. 2-15, 2020. Members of the 204th MEB were airlifted to a nearby tactical command post by the 2-211th Aviation Regiment aircrews who provided in-air medical carer. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel Free/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2020 16:14
|Photo ID:
|6316720
|VIRIN:
|200812-Z-UH708-0060
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
