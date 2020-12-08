Black Hawk Airlifts 204th Soldiers During “Dust Off”

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter airlifts Soldiers assigned to the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade during a combined-unit “dust off” or medevac training at Camp Williams Aug. 2-15, 2020. Members of the 204th MEB were airlifted to a nearby tactical command post by the 2-211th Aviation Regiment aircrews who provided in-air medical carer. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel Free/Released)

