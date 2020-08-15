Weapons Upload

Airman 1st Class Andrew Clements, 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, puts away his tools after loading an inert training bomb on to an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., Aug. 15, 2020. Michigan Air National Guard Airmen work to maintain a high degree of readiness to allow the Air Force to fly, fight and win. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt. Dan Heaton)

