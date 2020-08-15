Airman 1st Class Andrew Clements, 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, puts away his tools after loading an inert training bomb on to an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., Aug. 15, 2020. Michigan Air National Guard Airmen work to maintain a high degree of readiness to allow the Air Force to fly, fight and win. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt. Dan Heaton)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2020 10:25
|Photo ID:
|6316613
|VIRIN:
|200815-Z-VA676-1054
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|MI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Weapons Upload [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT