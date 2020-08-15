Chem Gear Training

Two Airmen with the 191st Maintenance Squadron wear protectice chemical warfare gear and wait out a notional attack at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., Aug. 15, 2020. Michigan Air National Guard Airmen routinely prepare for all contingencies, including operating in a degraded environment, to ensure a high degree of readiness to stand ready to respond to the needs of the state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt. Dan Heaton)
