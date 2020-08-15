Two Airmen with the 191st Maintenance Squadron wear protectice chemical warfare gear and wait out a notional attack at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., Aug. 15, 2020. Michigan Air National Guard Airmen routinely prepare for all contingencies, including operating in a degraded environment, to ensure a high degree of readiness to stand ready to respond to the needs of the state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt. Dan Heaton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2020 Date Posted: 08.16.2020 10:30 Photo ID: 6316605 VIRIN: 200815-Z-VA676-0002 Resolution: 1200x1800 Size: 990.56 KB Location: MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chem Gear Training [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.