Weapons Load

Airman 1st Class Andrew Clements and Staff Sgt. Cory Jones, 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, adjust load a inert training bomb on to an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., Aug. 15, 2020. Michigan Air National Guard Airmen work to maintain a high degree of readiness to allow the Air Force to fly, fight and win. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt. Dan Heaton)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2020 10:32
|Location:
|MI, US
