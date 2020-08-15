Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapons Load [Image 7 of 8]

    Weapons Load

    MI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Andrew Clements and Staff Sgt. Cory Jones, 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, adjust load a inert training bomb on to an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., Aug. 15, 2020. Michigan Air National Guard Airmen work to maintain a high degree of readiness to allow the Air Force to fly, fight and win. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt. Dan Heaton)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 10:32
    Photo ID: 6316612
    VIRIN: 200815-Z-VA676-0050
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: MI, US
