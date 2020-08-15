Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chem Gear Training [Image 5 of 8]

    Chem Gear Training

    MI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Michael Borg, 191st Maintenance Squadron, performs maintenance on a KC-135 Stratotanker while in protective chemical warfare gear during an exercise at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., Aug. 15, 2020. Michigan Air National Guard Airmen routinely prepare for all contingencies, including operating in a degraded environment, to ensure a high degree of readiness to stand ready to respond to the needs of the state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt. Dan Heaton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 10:34
    Photo ID: 6316610
    VIRIN: 200815-Z-VA676-0031
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1022.26 KB
    Location: MI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chem Gear Training [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chem Gear Training
    Chem Gear Training
    Chem Gear Training
    Chem Gear Training
    Chem Gear Training
    Chem Gear Training
    Weapons Load
    Weapons Upload

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Despite Moves, Airmen Stay Guard

    TAGS

    cbrne
    aircraft maintenance
    ANG
    MOPP
    cbrn
    Airman
    Michigan Air National Guard
    chemical warfare
    Selfridge
    chem gear

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT