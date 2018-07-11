181107-N-VQ790-127

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 7, 2018) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Khrystun Miller fires an M9 9mm during a small arms qualification aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). Oak Hill, homeported in Virginia Beach, Va., is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trey Hutcheson/Released

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2018 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 Photo ID: 6313792 VIRIN: 181107-N-VQ790-127 Location: US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oak Hill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Trey Hutcheson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.