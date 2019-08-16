Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2019

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Hutcheson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    190816-N-VQ790-1060
    NORFOLK (Aug. 16, 2019) The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), left, and USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) moored at Naval station Norfolk. Making port at Naval station Norfolk is a routine activity for aircraft carriers.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2019
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 13:47
    Photo ID: 6313800
    VIRIN: 190816-N-VQ790-1060
    Resolution: 1523x1088
    Size: 226.47 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carriers' [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Trey Hutcheson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Carriers'

