190816-N-VQ790-1060
NORFOLK (Aug. 16, 2019) The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), left, and USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) moored at Naval station Norfolk. Making port at Naval station Norfolk is a routine activity for aircraft carriers.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 13:47
|Photo ID:
|6313800
|VIRIN:
|190816-N-VQ790-1060
|Resolution:
|1523x1088
|Size:
|226.47 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Carriers' [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Trey Hutcheson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT