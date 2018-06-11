181106-N-VQ790-030

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 6, 2018) Landing Craft Air Cushion 85, attached to Beachmaster Unit 2, approach’s the well deck of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). Oak Hill, homeported in Virginia Beach, Va., is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trey Hutcheson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2018 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 13:47 Photo ID: 6313783 VIRIN: 181106-N-VQ790-030 Resolution: 2336x1463 Size: 734.14 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oak Hill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Trey Hutcheson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.