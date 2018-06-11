Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11.06.2018

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Hutcheson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    181106-N-VQ790-040
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 6, 2018) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Joseph Estes stands by incase of a medical emergency while Landing Craft Air Cushion 85, attached to Beachmaster Unit 2, enters the well deck of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). Oak Hill, homeported in Virginia Beach, Va., is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trey Hutcheson/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2018
    This work, Oak Hill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Trey Hutcheson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

