ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 6, 2018) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Joseph Estes stands by incase of a medical emergency while Landing Craft Air Cushion 85, attached to Beachmaster Unit 2, enters the well deck of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). Oak Hill, homeported in Virginia Beach, Va., is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trey Hutcheson/Released)

Date Taken: 11.06.2018