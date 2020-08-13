GDRP-T Soldiers train with Warhog OC/Ts at Hohenfels Training Area

A High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle enters the training area where Georgia Defense Readiness Program-Training (GDRP-T) Soldiers shadowed observer/coach-trainers from the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Aug. 13, 2020. Before their mission in Georgia, the GDRP-T Soldiers trained with observer/coach-trainers in JMRC’s Warhog Maneuver O/C-T Team during Saber Junction 20. For their GDRP-T mission in Georgia, Soldiers in Task Force Argonaut, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, will serve as O/C-Ts for military members in the Georgian Defense Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Ryan)

Date Taken: 08.13.2020
Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE