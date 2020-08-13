Capt. Marcus Craig (right), Charlie Company team leader for the Georgia Defense Readiness Program-Training (GDRP-T), observes Capt. Hugh Pearce (left), an observer/coach-trainer for the Warhog Maneuver O/C-T Team in the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, conducting an after action review for a Soldier during Saber Junction 20 in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Aug. 13, 2020. For their GDRP-T mission in Georgia, Soldiers in Task Force Argonaut, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, will serve as O/C-Ts for military members in the Georgian Defense Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Ryan)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 08:18
|Photo ID:
|6312160
|VIRIN:
|200813-A-HZ399-013
|Resolution:
|5647x4033
|Size:
|16.73 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, GDRP-T Soldiers train with Warhog O/C-Ts at Hohenfels Training Area, by Jessica Ryan, identified by DVIDS
