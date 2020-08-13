Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GDRP-T Soldiers train with Warhog O/C-Ts at Hohenfels Training Area [Image 1 of 5]

    GDRP-T Soldiers train with Warhog O/C-Ts at Hohenfels Training Area

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Jessica Ryan 

    7th Army Training Command

    Capt. Marcus Craig (right), Charlie Company team leader for the Georgia Defense Readiness Program-Training (GDRP-T), observes Capt. Hugh Pearce (left), an observer/coach-trainer for the Warhog Maneuver O/C-T Team in the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, conducting an after action review for a Soldier during Saber Junction 20 in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Aug. 13, 2020. For their GDRP-T mission in Georgia, Soldiers in Task Force Argonaut, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, will serve as O/C-Ts for military members in the Georgian Defense Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Ryan)

