Capt. Marcus Craig (right), Charlie Company team leader for the Georgia Defense Readiness Program-Training (GDRP-T), observes Capt. Hugh Pearce (left), an observer/coach-trainer for the Warhog Maneuver O/C-T Team in the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, conducting an after action review for a Soldier during Saber Junction 20 in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Aug. 13, 2020. For their GDRP-T mission in Georgia, Soldiers in Task Force Argonaut, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, will serve as O/C-Ts for military members in the Georgian Defense Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Ryan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 08:18 Photo ID: 6312160 VIRIN: 200813-A-HZ399-013 Resolution: 5647x4033 Size: 16.73 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GDRP-T Soldiers train with Warhog O/C-Ts at Hohenfels Training Area [Image 5 of 5], by Jessica Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.