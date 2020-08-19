GDRP-T Soldiers prepare for mission with JMRC O/C-T teams

Photo By Jessica Ryan | From left to right: Capt. Nathan Oxendine, fire support officer and fires trainer for...... read more read more Photo By Jessica Ryan | From left to right: Capt. Nathan Oxendine, fire support officer and fires trainer for the Georgia Defense Readiness Program-Training (GDRP-T), Sgt. 1st Class Tristan Strauss, observer/coach-trainer and battalion fire support element trainer from the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), and Capt. Michael Weber, O/C-T and mission command trainer at JMRC, discuss the tactical operations center in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Aug. 13, 2020. Before their mission in Georgia, the GDRP-T Soldiers trained with observer/coach-trainers in JMRC’s Warhog Maneuver O/C-T Team during Saber Junction 20. For their GDRP-T mission in Georgia, Soldiers in Task Force Argonaut, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, will serve as O/C-Ts for military members in the Georgian Defense Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Ryan) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany -- Soldiers deploying to support the Georgia Defense Readiness Program-Training prepared for their upcoming mission and trained with observer/coach-trainer teams at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, during the first two weeks in August.



The 7th Army Training Command sets and leads training readiness and development for U.S. Army Europe, collectively operating and overseeing both the JMRC and GDRP-T training missions under one organization, and allowing for this unique cross-training opportunity.



In August, the GDRP-T mission was assumed by Task Force Argonaut, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division from Fort Stewart, Georgia, who are in theater as part of U.S. Army Europe’s regionally aligned forces.



Before that happened though, the newest batch of GDRP-T Soldiers learned the best practices in observing, coaching and training multinational military members from JMRC’s Team Warhog, an O/C-T team, during exercise Saber Junction 20.



“JMRC and Team Warhog are assisting the GDRP-T personnel with completing their mission by giving them instruction on the five pillars of a combat training center and providing reach-back capability to those enablers, as they build those same capacities at the Georgian training centers,” said Capt. Manuel Prieto, maneuver O/C-T for Team Warhog.



As a 7th ATC directorate and the U.S. Army’s only European-based combat training center, or CTC, JMRC helps provide five-pillar CTC development support across multiple host-nation training locations in Europe, like the Vaziani Training Area in Georgia, where the GDRP-T Soldiers are now located. The five pillars are rotational units, operational environment/opposing forces, facilities, operations group and instrumentation.



To do this both at home and while surging forward for training events, JMRC employs O/C-Ts who are subject matter experts in their respective fields. O/C-Ts collect, analyze and provide feedback to the units in the training environment.



In Georgia, the GDRP-T Soldiers will serve as O/C-Ts for the Georgian Defense Forces and provide this same service.



“The entire team is excited to work with the Georgian Defense Forces in order to help build our partnership and create a stronger partnership,” said Staff Sgt. Joseph Digby, noncommissioned officer in charge for GDRP-T.



GDRP-T is a bilateral U.S.-Georgian training program going on since 2018 and dedicated to improving the Georgia Defense Forces’ readiness through validating their capacity to organize, train and sustain a military force to accomplish their national missions. Excited about their mission, the GDRP-T Soldiers aimed to fully understand the O/C-T role in a multinational environment.



“This mission is extremely unique due to the dynamic environment that the Georgians are in,” said Capt. Dominik Allen, operations officer for GDRP-T.



According to Maj. Steve Orbon, officer in charge for GDRP-T, the Soldiers learned tactics, techniques and procedures that they plan to implement in their O/C-T roles in Georgia.



He added that the Soldiers will train in multinational environment where cultural understanding is key to strengthening partnerships.



“We want to understand the context of their [Georgia Defense Forces] situation, the capabilities of their formations, and what problems that they are trying to solve as we train them,” said Orbon.



Reflecting on their mission, he said that the partnership between the U.S. and Georgia is important as both countries’ militaries served alongside each other in Afghanistan and around the world.



“The strength of NATO and the strength of our position relies on the alliances that we built,” said Orbon. “These partnerships are laying the foundation for future operations that we are going to do together.”



For more information about the GDRP-T mission, visit https://www.7atc.army.mil/GDRPT/.