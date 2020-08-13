A Soldier stands next to a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle as Georgia Defense Readiness Program-Training (GDRP-T) Soldiers shadowed observer/coach-trainers from the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Aug. 13, 2020. Before their mission in Georgia, the GDRP-T Soldiers trained with observer/coach-trainers in JMRC’s Warhog Maneuver O/C-T Team during Saber Junction 20. For their GDRP-T mission in Georgia, Soldiers in Task Force Argonaut, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, will serve as O/C-Ts for military members in the Georgian Defense Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Ryan)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 08:14
|Photo ID:
|6312163
|VIRIN:
|200813-A-HZ399-067
|Resolution:
|5257x3755
|Size:
|15.94 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, GDRP-T Soldiers train with Warhog O/C-Ts at Hohenfels Training Area [Image 5 of 5], by Jessica Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
