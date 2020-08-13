GDRP-T Soldiers train with Warhog O/C-Ts at Hohenfels Training Area

From left to right: Capt. Nathan Oxendine, fire support officer and fires trainer for the Georgia Defense Readiness Program-Training (GDRP-T), Sgt. 1st Class Tristan Strauss, observer/coach-trainer and battalion fire support element trainer from the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), and Capt. Michael Weber, O/C-T and mission command trainer at JMRC, discuss the tactical operations center in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Aug. 13, 2020. Before their mission in Georgia, the GDRP-T Soldiers trained with observer/coach-trainers in JMRC’s Warhog Maneuver O/C-T Team during Saber Junction 20. For their GDRP-T mission in Georgia, Soldiers in Task Force Argonaut, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, will serve as O/C-Ts for military members in the Georgian Defense Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Ryan)

