From left to right: Capt. Nathan Oxendine, fire support officer and fires trainer for the Georgia Defense Readiness Program-Training (GDRP-T), Sgt. 1st Class Tristan Strauss, observer/coach-trainer and battalion fire support element trainer from the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), and Capt. Michael Weber, O/C-T and mission command trainer at JMRC, discuss the tactical operations center in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Aug. 13, 2020. Before their mission in Georgia, the GDRP-T Soldiers trained with observer/coach-trainers in JMRC’s Warhog Maneuver O/C-T Team during Saber Junction 20. For their GDRP-T mission in Georgia, Soldiers in Task Force Argonaut, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, will serve as O/C-Ts for military members in the Georgian Defense Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Ryan)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 08:16
|Photo ID:
|6312162
|VIRIN:
|200813-A-HZ399-051
|Resolution:
|5428x3876
|Size:
|13.78 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, GDRP-T Soldiers train with Warhog O/C-Ts at Hohenfels Training Area [Image 5 of 5], by Jessica Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT