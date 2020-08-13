U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “ShIV” Wilton, A-10 Demonstration Team pilot and commander, and Senior Airman Hunter Nance, A-10 Demo avionics technician, walk off the flight line at NASA Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops, Virginia, August 13, 2020. The A-10 Demo Team is scheduled to perform at the upcoming 2020 Ocean City Air Show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 Photo ID: 6310467 Resolution: 8017x4510 This work, 2020 OC Air Show Arrival day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS