2020 OC Air Show Arrival day

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Ringquist, A-10 Demonstration Team superintendent, prepares to place cholks by the wheels of a parked A-10C Thunderbolt II on the flight line at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, August 13, 2020. The A-10 Demonstration Team is scheduled to perform for the upcoming 2020 Ocean City Air Show held in Ocean City, Maryland, will be taking off from the flight line in Wallops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

Date Taken: 08.13.2020
Location: US