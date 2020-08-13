2020 OC Air Show Arrival day

An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the A-10 Demonstration Team will be basing out of the flight line on NASA Wallops Flight Facility, in Wallops, Virginia, for the 2020 Ocean City Air Show held at Ocean City, Maryland, August 13, 2020. The stage for the air show will be 10 miles wide and 1,000 feet high. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

