Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 OC Air Show Arrival day [Image 4 of 7]

    2020 OC Air Show Arrival day

    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the A-10 Demonstration Team will be basing out of the flight line on NASA Wallops Flight Facility, in Wallops, Virginia, for the 2020 Ocean City Air Show held at Ocean City, Maryland, August 13, 2020. The stage for the air show will be 10 miles wide and 1,000 feet high. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 23:13
    Photo ID: 6310464
    VIRIN: 200813-F-PV484-1009
    Resolution: 7662x5473
    Size: 11.25 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 OC Air Show Arrival day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2020 OC Air Show Arrival day
    2020 OC Air Show Arrival day
    2020 OC Air Show Arrival day
    2020 OC Air Show Arrival day
    2020 OC Air Show Arrival day
    2020 OC Air Show Arrival day
    2020 OC Air Show Arrival day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    air show
    A-10
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    A10DemoTeam
    OCAirShow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT