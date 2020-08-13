Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 OC Air Show Arrival day [Image 1 of 7]

    2020 OC Air Show Arrival day

    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “ShIV” Wilton, A-10 Demonstration Team pilot and commander, prepares to disembark an A-10 Thunderbolt II with the aid of Senior Airman Hunter Nance, A-10 Demo avionics technician, on the flight line at NASA Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops, Virginia, August 13, 2020. The A-10 Demo Team is scheduled to perform at the upcoming 2020 Ocean City Air Show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 23:13
    Photo ID: 6310461
    VIRIN: 200813-F-PV484-1010
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.87 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 OC Air Show Arrival day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2020 OC Air Show Arrival day
    2020 OC Air Show Arrival day
    2020 OC Air Show Arrival day
    2020 OC Air Show Arrival day
    2020 OC Air Show Arrival day
    2020 OC Air Show Arrival day
    2020 OC Air Show Arrival day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    air show
    A-10
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    maintainer
    A10DemoTeam
    OCAirShow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT