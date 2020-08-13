U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “ShIV” Wilton, A-10 Demonstration Team pilot and commander, prepares to disembark an A-10 Thunderbolt II with the aid of Senior Airman Hunter Nance, A-10 Demo avionics technician, on the flight line at NASA Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops, Virginia, August 13, 2020. The A-10 Demo Team is scheduled to perform at the upcoming 2020 Ocean City Air Show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 23:13
|Photo ID:
|6310461
|VIRIN:
|200813-F-PV484-1010
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.87 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, 2020 OC Air Show Arrival day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
