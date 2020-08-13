U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “ShIV” Wilton, A-10 Demonstration Team pilot and commander, works on post flight paperwork, on the flight line at NASA Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops, Virginia, August 13, 2020. Maj Wilton is scheduled to perform at the upcoming 2020 Ocean City Air Show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 23:14 Photo ID: 6310465 VIRIN: 200813-F-PV484-1011 Resolution: 6880x5504 Size: 8.18 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2020 OC Air Show Arrival day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.