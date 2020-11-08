Targets Up

Sergeant Jameson Crabtree, a public affairs noncommissioned officer with the 207th Public Affairs Detachment, conducts the prone unsupported portion of the M-4 rifle qualification training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. This was the first opportunity for these U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 88th Readiness Division to conduct the new weapons qualification standards.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 15:02
|Photo ID:
|6309942
|VIRIN:
|200811-A-SX453-140
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
