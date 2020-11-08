Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prone Supported [Image 6 of 10]

    Prone Supported

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Sergeant Jameson Crabtree, a public affairs noncommissioned officer with the 207th Public Affairs Detachment, conducts the prone supported portion of the M-4 rifle qualification training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. This was the first opportunity for these U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 88th Readiness Division to conduct the new weapons qualification standards.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 15:02
    Photo ID: 6309941
    VIRIN: 200811-A-SX453-122
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prone Supported [Image 10 of 10], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shot Fired
    Round Ejecting
    Zeroing Lineup
    Shot Grouping
    Loading A Magazine
    Prone Supported
    Targets Up
    Taking Aim
    Kneeling Supported
    Standing Supported

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Range
    Qualification
    M-4
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Reserve
    Rifle
    Readiness
    USAR
    Training
    Fort McCoy
    204th Army Band
    207th PAD
    88th RD
    Readiness Division

