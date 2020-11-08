Loading A Magazine

Sergeant Jameson Crabtree, a public affairs noncommissioned officer with the 207th Public Affairs Detachment, loads a 10-round magazine into his M-4 rifle during qualification training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. This was the first opportunity for these U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 88th Readiness Division to conduct the new weapons qualification standards.

Date Taken: 08.11.2020
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US