Soldiers from the 88th Readiness Division conducted the new M-4 weapons qualification table while at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 11. This was the first time firing the new training scenario for these Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 15:01
|Photo ID:
|6309947
|VIRIN:
|200811-A-SX453-168
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Hometown:
|MILWAUKEE, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Standing Supported [Image 10 of 10], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
