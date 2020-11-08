Soldiers assigned to units within the U.S. Army Reserve's 88th Readiness Division triangulate their shot groups during the zeroing portion of the M4 qualification training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 11.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 15:02
|Photo ID:
|6309936
|VIRIN:
|200811-A-SX453-102
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Shot Grouping [Image 10 of 10], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT