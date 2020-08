The U.S. Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation center is being presented a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification plaque by the Landesbetrieb Bau und Immobilien Hessen (LBIH) at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Aug. 11, 2020. LEED certification is an official recognition that a construction project complies with the environmental and sustainable requirements prescribed within the LEED rating systems set by the U.S Green Building Council. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)

Date Taken: 08.11.2020
Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE
This work, Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation Center earns LEED Silver Certification [Image 7 of 7], by Alfredo Barraza