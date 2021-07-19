Family Morale Welfare Recreation’s Outdoor Recreation celebrates 50th anniversary

Photo By Alfredo Barraza | The U.S. Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Wiesbaden Outdoor...... read more read more Photo By Alfredo Barraza | The U.S. Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation center is being presented a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification plaque by the Landesbetrieb Bau und Immobilien Hessen (LBIH) at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Aug. 11, 2020. LEED certification is an official recognition that a construction project complies with the environmental and sustainable requirements prescribed within the LEED rating systems set by the U.S Green Building Council. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – The Family Morale Welfare Recreation’s Outdoor Recreation is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and the Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation is sponsoring an event to get the community involved in its celebration.

Visit the outdoor recreation facility on North Clay to register and pick up a special 50th anniversary item. Then go outside, participate in an activity, snap a photo of you and the special item doing the outside activity and post it to their

Instagram accounts. Entries must be tagged “@armyodr” and “#armyodr50” in the caption.



Prizes will be awarded for the winning photos. The contest runs until Sept. 7, 2021.



The Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation is now located in its state-of-the-art facility in Building 3400 on Clay North. The new ODR center houses the customer service hub along with their equipment, two class rooms, full service bicycle and ski shops along with ODR parks & picnic grounds available for Organization Days and private parties.



“If you are seeking adventure and exploration, join ODR. We offer year-round adventure programs, cultural tours, educational classes, leisure travel trips along with private tours to destination locations throughout Europe,” Joseph Harris, ODR facility manager, said.



He said that even though ODR teaches life-long skills, it also provides educational, certifications and hunting, fishing and sport shooting and many other programs throughout the year.



“Soldiers and Military Units assigned to, or stationed at USAG Wiesbaden are able to participate in the Warrior Adventure Quest programs hosted by ODR,” Harris said.



Community members can enjoy a wide selection of camping and other equipment including bicycles, canopies, dunk tank, grills, skis, snowboards, tents and much more.