Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation Center earns LEED Silver Certification

The U.S. Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation center and staff are recognized with a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification plaque by the the Landesbetrieb Bau und Immobilien Hessen (LBIH) at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Aug. 11, 2020. LEED certification is an official recognition that a construction project complies with the environmental and sustainable requirements prescribed within the LEED rating systems set by the U.S Green Building Council. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)
|08.11.2020
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
