Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation Center earns LEED Silver Certification

Members of the the Landesbetrieb Bau und Immobilien Hessen (LBIH) tour the new U.S. Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation Center after presenting the facility a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification award at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Aug. 11, 2020. LEED certification is an official recognition that a construction project complies with the environmental and sustainable requirements prescribed within the LEED rating systems set by the U.S Green Building Council. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)
08.11.2020
08.13.2020
|6308518
|200811-A-GH914-0070
|5830x3892
|2.56 MB
WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|3
|0
|0
