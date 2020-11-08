Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation Center earns LEED Silver Certification [Image 3 of 7]

    Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation Center earns LEED Silver Certification

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Alfredo Barraza 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Project Manager Matthew Karlinchak, left, presents a plaque on behalf of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Ron Locklar, Chief of the MWR Community Recreation Division to mark the completion of the U.S. Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation Center during a recognition ceremony at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Aug. 11, 2020. The new facility is being presented a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification award by the Landesbetrieb Bau und Immobilien Hessen (LBIH). LEED certification is an official recognition that a construction project complies with the environmental and sustainable requirements prescribed within the LEED rating systems set by the U.S Green Building Council. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)

    This work, Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation Center earns LEED Silver Certification [Image 7 of 7], by Alfredo Barraza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    MWR
    USAREUR
    IMCOM-Europe

