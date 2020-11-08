Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation Center earns LEED Silver Certification

Project Manager Matthew Karlinchak, left, presents a plaque on behalf of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Ron Locklar, Chief of the MWR Community Recreation Division to mark the completion of the U.S. Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation Center during a recognition ceremony at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Aug. 11, 2020. The new facility is being presented a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification award by the Landesbetrieb Bau und Immobilien Hessen (LBIH). LEED certification is an official recognition that a construction project complies with the environmental and sustainable requirements prescribed within the LEED rating systems set by the U.S Green Building Council. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)

