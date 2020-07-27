The 311th Signal Command (Theater) held its annual Best Warrior Competition, July 27-29, in which eight of the command’s Soldiers vied for the top spots as this year's Soldier of the year, NCO of the year and Army Reserve Soldier of the year. On day one of the competition, Soldiers completed a written test, stood before a formal board, conducted the Army Combat Fitness Test and took height and weight measurements. The daylong event saw a test of Army knowledge commensurate to each one's rank, along with a test of individual fitness.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 23:35
|Photo ID:
|6307674
|VIRIN:
|200729-A-QL164-008
|Resolution:
|2092x2136
|Size:
|925.24 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds 2020 Best Warrior Competition
LEAVE A COMMENT