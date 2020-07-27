The 311th Signal Command (Theater) held its annual Best Warrior Competition, July 27-29, in which eight of the command’s Soldiers vied for the top spots as this year's Soldier of the year, NCO of the year and Army Reserve Soldier of the year. On day one of the competition, Soldiers completed a written test, stood before a formal board, conducted the Army Combat Fitness Test and took height and weight measurements. The daylong event saw a test of Army knowledge commensurate to each one's rank, along with a test of individual fitness.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 23:35 Photo ID: 6307674 VIRIN: 200729-A-QL164-008 Resolution: 2092x2136 Size: 925.24 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.