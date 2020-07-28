Soldiers of the 311th Signal Command (Theater) held their annual Best Warrior Competition, July 27-29, in which eight of the command’s Soldiers vied for the top spots as this year's Soldier of the year, NCO of the year and Army Reserve Soldier of the year. Here, Staff Sgt. Michael Johnson of the 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion gets tested on Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear knowledge of Military Oriented Protective Posture levels. Donned in full MOPP gear, Soldiers conducted a gas chamber exercise to test their mask confidence.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 23:36
|Photo ID:
|6307671
|VIRIN:
|200729-A-QL164-005
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds 2020 Best Warrior Competition
LEAVE A COMMENT