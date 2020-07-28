The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition

Soldiers of the 311th Signal Command (Theater) held their annual Best Warrior Competition, July 27-29, in which eight of the command’s Soldiers vied for the top spots as this year's Soldier of the year, NCO of the year and Army Reserve Soldier of the year. Here, Staff Sgt. Michael Johnson of the 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion gets tested on Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear knowledge of Military Oriented Protective Posture levels. Donned in full MOPP gear, Soldiers conducted a gas chamber exercise to test their mask confidence.

