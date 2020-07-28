Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 8]

    The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    311th Signal Command (Theater)

    Soldiers of the 311th Signal Command (Theater) held their annual Best Warrior Competition, July 27-29, in which eight of the command’s Soldiers vied for the top spots as this year's Soldier of the year, NCO of the year and Army Reserve Soldier of the year. Here, Staff Sgt. Michael Johnson of the 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion gets tested on Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear knowledge of Military Oriented Protective Posture levels. Donned in full MOPP gear, Soldiers conducted a gas chamber exercise to test their mask confidence.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 23:36
    Photo ID: 6307671
    VIRIN: 200729-A-QL164-005
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition
    The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition
    The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition
    The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition
    The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition
    The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition
    The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition
    The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds 2020 Best Warrior Competition

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    311th Signal Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT