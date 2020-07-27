The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition

Spc. Denise Ann-Marie Duque, G-1 Office, 311th SC (T), completed a written test and essay during the 311th Signal Command (Theater) Best Warrior Competition, July 27-29. Eight of the command’s Soldiers vied for the top spots as this year's Soldier of the year, NCO of the year and Army Reserve Soldier of the year.

