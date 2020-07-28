Staff Sgt. Michael Johnson, of the 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, rucks back to the final finish during the 311th Signal Command (Theater) Best Warrior Competition, July 27-29. Eight of the command’s Soldiers vied for the top spots as this year's Soldier of the year, NCO of the year and Army Reserve Soldier of the year.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 23:36
|Photo ID:
|6307672
|VIRIN:
|200729-A-QL164-006
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds 2020 Best Warrior Competition
LEAVE A COMMENT