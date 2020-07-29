Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 8]

    The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition

    07.29.2020

    311th Signal Command (Theater)

    The 311th Signal Command (Theater) held its annual Best Warrior Competition, July 27-29, in which eight of the command’s Soldiers and Non-commissioned Officers vied for the top spots as this year's Soldier of the year, NCO of the year and Army Reserve Soldier of the year. Here, all competitors celebrated having completed the event by cutting a ceremonial cake.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds 2020 Best Warrior Competition

    Best Warrior Competition
    311th Signal Command (Theater)

