The 311th Signal Command (Theater) held its annual Best Warrior Competition, July 27-29, in which eight of the command’s Soldiers and Non-commissioned Officers vied for the top spots as this year's Soldier of the year, NCO of the year and Army Reserve Soldier of the year. Here, all competitors celebrated having completed the event by cutting a ceremonial cake.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 23:36
|Photo ID:
|6307667
|VIRIN:
|200729-A-QL164-002
|Resolution:
|3651x2492
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds the 2020 Best Warrior Competition [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 311th Signal Command (Theater) Holds 2020 Best Warrior Competition
LEAVE A COMMENT