4th Force, MAG-24, 3rd Radio conduct rappelling training

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Luke Kuennen, the video chief for Marine Corps Base Hawaii Communication Strategy and Operations, rappels from a skid at the Lightning Academy, East Range Training Complex, Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2020. COMMSTRAT conducted the training in support of Detachment 4th Force Reconnaissance Company, and aimed to improve personnel’s expeditionary readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Prince)

