U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Rachel Frohnapfel, administration noncommissioned officer-in-charge, S-1, Marine Aircraft Group 24, conducts a rappelling exercise at the Lightning Academy, East Range Training Complex, Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2020. MAG-24 conducted the training in support of Detachment 4th Force Reconnaissance Company, and aimed to improve personnel’s expeditionary readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 20:12 Photo ID: 6307512 VIRIN: 200810-M-LK477-0083 Resolution: 3101x2070 Size: 359.69 KB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Force, MAG-24, 3rd Radio conduct rappelling training [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Luke Kuennen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.