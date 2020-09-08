Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Luke Kuennen 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Rachel Frohnapfel, administration noncommissioned officer-in-charge, S-1, Marine Aircraft Group 24, conducts a rappelling exercise at the Lightning Academy, East Range Training Complex, Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2020. MAG-24 conducted the training in support of Detachment 4th Force Reconnaissance Company, and aimed to improve personnel’s expeditionary readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 20:12
    Photo ID: 6307512
    VIRIN: 200810-M-LK477-0083
    Resolution: 3101x2070
    Size: 359.69 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Force, MAG-24, 3rd Radio conduct rappelling training [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Luke Kuennen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

