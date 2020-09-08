Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Force, MAG-24, 3rd Radio conduct rappelling training [Image 8 of 11]

    4th Force, MAG-24, 3rd Radio conduct rappelling training

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Luke Kuennen 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    A U.S. Marine with Detachment 4th Force Reconnaissance Company conducts a rappelling exercise at the Lightning Academy, East Range Training Complex, Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2020. The training was conducted as part of the reserve unit’s annual training requirements, and aimed to improve personnel’s expeditionary readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Force, MAG-24, 3rd Radio conduct rappelling training [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Luke Kuennen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

