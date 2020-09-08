4th Force, MAG-24, 3rd Radio conduct rappelling training

A U.S. Marine with Detachment 4th Force Reconnaissance Company conducts a rappelling exercise at the Lightning Academy, East Range Training Complex, Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2020. The training was conducted as part of the reserve unit’s annual training requirements, and aimed to improve personnel’s expeditionary readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)

